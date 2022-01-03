LA GRANDE — Temperatures in December were slightly warmer than normal in the La Grande area, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 32.5 degrees, 1.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 39.8 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 62 degrees, recorded on Dec. 2.
Low temperatures averaged 25.1 degrees, 1.4 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was minus 1 on Dec. 31, the report said.
There were 24 days in December when the low temperature dipped below 32 degrees in La Grande. There were six days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation for the month totaled 2.74 inches, which was 1.08 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on 13 days, with the heaviest, 0.53 inches, reported on Dec. 31.
Precipitation in 2021 finished at 14.48 inches, which is 2.04 inches below normal, according to the weather service report. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 6.30 inches, which is 1.32 inches above normal.
The outlook for January from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation in December. Normal highs for La Grande during the month are 38.4 degrees and normal lows are 24.5 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for the month is 1.63 inches.
Temperatures slightly colder than normal in Wallowa County
Wallowa County experienced slightly colder than normal temperatures for the month of December, the report said.
The average temperature for Joseph during the month was 24.2 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 33.9 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 57 degrees on Dec. 1.
Low temperatures averaged 14.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was minus 18 degrees, recorded on Dec. 31.
There were 31 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees and 14 days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation for the month in Wallowa County totaled 0.63 inches, which was 0.69 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on 10 days during the month, with the heaviest, 0.22 inches, reported on Dec. 14. Since October, the water year precipitation at Joseph has been 2.18 inches, which is 1.77 inches below normal.
Wallowa County’s outlook for January predicts below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for Joseph during January are 35.3 degrees and normal lows are 18.7 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 1.19 inches.
