Water rich in sediment drips from ice inside the melting Longyearbreen glacier during a summer heat wave on Svalbard archipelago on July 31, 2020, near Longyearbyen, Norway. The World Meteorological Organization announced that, barring any significant changes, 2020 was set to be the warmest year on record. Throughout the last 12 months, temperatures have been 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than they were in pre-industrial (1850-1900) times.