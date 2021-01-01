LA GRANDE — According to the National Weather Service, La Grande experienced an unusually warm and wet December.
The average temperature in the last month of 2020 came in at 33.7 degrees, which was a whopping 3.1 degrees above the 30-year average. Average daily highs were even warmer: 4.6 degrees above normal at 42.2 degrees.
Temperatures remained below freezing on only one full day during December 2020.
Precipitation also exceeded the 30-year norm, reported to be 2.08 inches for the month. That’s 0.42 inches above the average for December.
The NWS said the outlook for January is similar, with above average temperatures and precipitation. January is typically La Grande’s snowiest month, and the winter of 2020-21 was forecasted to be a La Nina winter, which often brings heavy precipitation.
