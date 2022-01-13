LA GRANDE — The defense attorney for Ronald Lee, a Cove man accused of killing his wife in 2018, has withdrawn from the case.
Craig Russell, of Pendleton-based Russell Law Group, filed a motion to withdraw as Lee’s attorney due to scheduling difficulties. In Russell’s attached affidavit, dated Thursday, Jan. 6, he said he would be unavailable during the upcoming summer trial and that public defender Dean Gushwa would be taking the lead for the remainder of the case.
"Having reviewed my caseload, trial docket for the year of 2022, and with consideration of my service obligations with the United State Army, I do not believe that I can continue representation in this case without ethically falling short to either Mr. Lee or my existing clients,” Russell wrote in the affidavit.
Gushwa and the defense will appear at a motions hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, which will address the state’s pending motions. The court previously deliberated the defense’s motions on Dec. 23, but the hearing will also include the defense's motion to compel prior bad acts.
After several delays, the trial is now scheduled to begin on July 7 and extend through Aug. 5.
The trial in front of a 12-person jury was previously slated to start Jan. 6, but was pushed back after a new interview with co-defendant Steve Hamilton added a new wrinkle to the case. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers granted a motion to postpone the trial at a pretrial hearing on Dec. 23 at the Union County Courthouse in La Grande after the defense stated it would not be able to review the new information from Hamilton in time for the original trial.
The state accuses Lee of killing his wife, Loretta Williams, at her home in Cove in November 2018. Lee is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is being held at the Union County Jail.
The most recent delay comes in the wake of previous roadblocks in the trial related to Lee’s health. The 73-year-old suffered a stroke in January 2020 and was hospitalized in Salem. A trial was set for November 2020, but the court canceled the trial after a mental evaluation following the stroke deemed Lee to be a danger to himself and others.
As the case appeared to be coming close to a trial, the new evidence from an interview with Hamilton raised questions from both sides. The defense and the plaintiff both agreed that previous interviews with Hamilton have been inconsistent, causing challenges while considering evidence.
A pre-trial conference is set for June 6 at 9 a.m., which would be the final step before the trial begins.
