ISLAND CITY — A familiar face is now leading the city of Island City, one who will need no time to get acquainted with city hall.
Delmer Hanson, who served as Island City’s mayor from January 2015 to January 2019, is back at its helm. Hanson has been appointed mayor by Island City’s city council. He is succeeding Robb Rea, who was mayor for about 19 months before stepping down July 31 because he is moving to Parma, Idaho, to take a new job.
Hanson will complete the final five months of Rea’s two-year term. He will do so at the request of the city council.
“I’m honored (the members of the city council) considered me,” said Hanson, who served as a member of Island City’s city council for about 10 years before being elected mayor.
Hanson did not run for re-election as mayor in 2018 because of a medical issue. The position he has now is up for election in November, and he has no plans to run.
“I’ve had a taste of retirement and I like it,” said Hanson, who worked for Union Pacific Railroad.
Hanson said he was impressed with the job Rea did as mayor.
“He looked at all the options and was very thoughtful,” Hanson said of Rea, who previously served as a Island City councilor from 2004 until being elected mayor.
Projects Hanson successfully oversaw while mayor included upgrading Island City’s water system. The $2.9 million project, paid for with a USDA loan, added a new well, piping upgrades, a 500,000-gallon storage reservoir and more.
