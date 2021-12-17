LA GRANDE — Santa is getting a little help this year decorating the town with the help of second-hand stores.
Local thrift stores are seeing an uptick in Christmas shoppers, especially new ones, as supply chain issues dim prospects for artificial trees, decorations and lighting at big box retail stores.
“The amount of people buying Christmas (decorations) has been a lot bigger in the second-hand stores this year,” said Randi Stauffer, a manager at People Helping People, 2635 Bearco Loop, La Grande. “The cool thing about second-hand stores is you’re able to find that vintage Christmas, that antique Christmas and that retro Christmas.”
The second-hand store’s warehouse has aisles and boxes full of ornaments and Christmas supplies, including retro-looking bulbs and ornaments. A discerning eye might catch a personalized snowman ornament engraved with the name John in its base, or a red bulb decoration emblazoned with a family photo from decades past.
Walmarts in La Grande and Pendleton had sold out of artificial trees as of Thursday, Dec. 16. Christmas lights and decorations that once lined the shelves in Pendleton also took a tremendous hit, with very little supplies remaining. In Hermiston, the stock of Christmas supplies remains relatively healthy, though the supply of artificial trees are dwindling.
The price for consumer goods — like Christmas decorations — also has increased due to global problems with shipping costs, labor shortages and fuel prices, according to numerous reports from the New York Times, Washington Post and Reuters.
Those self-same supply chain woes haven’t done much to hurt the supply of Christmas supplies at second-hand stores, however, which stock their shelves primarily through donations by individuals and estates. That means that as supplies dwindle at the box chain retail stores, customers of all ages flock to the second-hand stores in search of Christmas goods.
“There are new faces we’ve never seen before,” Stauffer said. “We’re having the younger generations come in and get more Christmas stuff too.”
A manager with People Helping People in Pendleton corroborated the increase in businesses as seen at the La Grande store, stating that the staff has also seen an influx of customers filling the store looking for Christmas deals. That trend has only increased in the run-up toward the holiday.
“And still — people are still getting Christmas trees, they’re still getting the supplies — the Christmas lights (sales) have not stopped,” Stauffer said. “We’ve probably sold the most Christmas lights we’ve ever had over the year, this year.”
