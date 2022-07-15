LA GRANDE— Joe Yetter, the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, stopped by La Grande, on July 14, during his Eastern Oregon tour.
Yetter is running against incumbent Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, and plans to use his trip as a “listening tour,” learning from the residents of Eastern Oregon and asking questions about their needs.
Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, the seventh-largest district in the nation, stretches from Medford to Ontario. With such a large area to cover, Yetter embarked on a 1,400-mile trip across the region.
Before hosting a town hall meeting at La Grande’s Side A Brewing, Yetter, a staunch supporter of universal health care, joined the Union County chapter of Health Care for All Oregon during their stand-up event at Max Square.
The son of a World War II veteran and the grandson of a World War I vet, Yetter himself served in the military for more than 35 years as a physician. After years of teaching other aspiring military physicians, he now lives on his farm in Azalea.
Yetter highlighted his military medical assistance as an example of the functioning government-run health care — a cause he hopes to champion while in office.
As a gun owner, he said she also supports background checks for firearms. He bills himself as a “pro-choice” candidate and he said he hopes to bolster contraceptive access, pre-conception care and family leave options in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
He also expressed his support for the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, noting that one of his top priorities is “protecting democracy.”
Yetter touted his support for proposed policies around climate change and Veteran Affairs assistance.
“The Army, the U.S. military and the U.S. taxpayer have basically helped with everything for me in my whole life,” Yetter said. “It’s my duty to give back as much as possible.”
Most of all, Yetter said he recognizes the campaign road is tough. The district has not elected a Democrat since Al Ullman in 1981, and Bentz serves as the sixth consecutive Republican representative. But that doesn't mean Yetter will go down easily.
“Two years from now, whether I’ll be running for reelection or running to defeat whoever the incumbent is, I’ll be back,” he vowed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.