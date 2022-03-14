Supporters of Ukraine attend a demonstration in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Max Square, La Grande, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Nearly 100 residents came out to support Ukraine. The event featured La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes and musician Al "Too Loud" MacLeod. More than $2,300 was raised during the two-hour event and will be donated to organizations that are working to get much needed food and medical supplies into the country.
Josephine Yielding, 6, holds up a sign in support of Ukraine at a demonstration in Max Square, La Grande, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Nearly 100 residents came out to support Ukraine and protest the Russian invasion. The event featured La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes and musician Al "Too Loud" MacLeod. More than $2,300 was raised during the two-hour event and will be donated to organizations that are working to get much needed food and medical supplies into the country.
Supporters of Ukraine attend a demonstration in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Max Square, La Grande, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Nearly 100 residents came out to support Ukraine. The event featured La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes and musician Al "Too Loud" MacLeod. More than $2,300 was raised during the two-hour event and will be donated to organizations that are working to get much needed food and medical supplies into the country.
Josephine Yielding, 6, holds up a sign in support of Ukraine at a demonstration in Max Square, La Grande, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Nearly 100 residents came out to support Ukraine and protest the Russian invasion. The event featured La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes and musician Al "Too Loud" MacLeod. More than $2,300 was raised during the two-hour event and will be donated to organizations that are working to get much needed food and medical supplies into the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.