LA GRANDE — Cody Bowen has far outspent — and outearned — his competition in the bid to become the next sheriff of Union County, and has done so in a short amount of time.
Bowen, a Union County sheriff’s deputy who announced he was running in January and filed Feb. 10, has seen the Committee to Elect Cody Bowen for Union County Sheriff receive nearly $23,000 in contributions in the two months since, according to the website ORESTAR, the Oregon Elections System for Tracking and Reporting, which is the secretary of state’s website of campaign finance activity.
In all, the committee has amassed $20,806.97 in cash contributions and has received an additional $2,096.49 in in-kind donations. It has spent $15,916.06, with the in-kind donations bumping the expenditures to $18,012.58. Bowen still has an available balance of $4,839.41.
His campaign has received 17 donations of $100 or less and has hauled in six cash contributions of $1,000 or more. Rob Lane is the biggest contributor to the campaign with a donation of $3,500, and Doug Bean also has given $2,500. Michael Bowen, Rock-n-Sons and Madeline Bean each have contributed $1,500, and RD Mac Inc., has given $1,000.
Eastern Oregon Rental Service gave two separate in-kind contributions of $803.76 for advertising.
Signs and advertising have been the top expenses for Bowen’s campaign, with $5,825 going to BuildASign.com, a Texas-based company, and an additional $2,426 to Meadow Outdoor Advertising. Blue Mountain Embroidery has received $3,150 for shirts and hats. EO Media Group, the company that owns The Observer, has received $1,050 for advertisements.
Boyd Rasmussen, who is seeking a fifth term as sheriff, has the most cash on hand of anybody in the race with a balance of $10,233.42. Most of the contributions to the Committee to Re-Elect Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen came in 2019, when the sheriff pulled in $10,900 to go with a rollover balance of $6,868.04.
He has added $1,660 in contributions in 2020 and a $172.26 in-kind donation, for a total of $12,732.26 in new donations. The sheriff’s committee has spent $9,259.12 on the re-election campaign, and the in-kind donation increased that to more than $9,400.
Most of Rasmussen’s contributions — 35, in fact — have been $250 or less. ORESTAR lists only four contributions of $500 or more and all are labeled as “Miscellaneous Cash Contributions $100 and under.”
Of his advertising and signage, Rasmussen has spent $3,022.26 through Iowa-based Victorystore.com, $1,668 through Elkhorn Media Group and $1,624.76 at The Observer.
Candidate Bill Miller has amassed $16,975 in campaign contributions and has an additional $100 non-exempt loan, pushing his total over $17,000. Of that, his campaign raised $10,300 this year.
Miller, a former sergeant in the sheriff’s office, has spent $7,955.87, with all but $206.15 of that coming in since the first of the year. He also, though, has $4,117.56 in outstanding personal expenditures, leaving him with $4,901.57 in cash on hand.
His campaign has been largely self-funded, most recently with a $6,000 cash contribution earlier this month. He also has the most small contributions, receiving 26 of $100 or less and 20 more between $100-$300. He has received four contributions of $500 or more, including two boosts of $1,200 from James Voelz and $2,000 from Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of Eastern Oregon. The fourth was unnamed.
Miller has spent $4,740.54 through Texas business entity Signs on the Cheap, the largest portion of his expenditures. He also has spent $2,694.49 on U.S. Postal Service expenses, $900 with The Observer and $681.43 with UPrinting.
Candidate Shane Rollins of Cove has a reported balance carried over from 2019 of $601.90, according to ORESTAR, but he has not spent any of it, nor has he received any contributions according to the website. He shows an ending cash balance of that same total, $601.90.
These numbers are current as of Tuesday, April 14. The primary election is May 19.
