BAKER CITY — Officials from a state agency have rescinded a proposed $8,400 fine against Baker County after admitting that they were wrong in concluding earlier this year that County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey removed asbestos-containing flooring from a building without a required license.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in late March issued the county a civil penalty for three asbestos-related violations.
The two alleged violations that included a proposed fine were:
• $4,800 for placing material that included asbestos in an open dumpster.
• $3,600 for removing asbestos-containing material without a license to do so.
The third violation, which does not carry a fine but which DEQ did not rescind, involves the county starting renovation on a building without doing an asbestos survey.
The building, at 2200 Fourth St., houses the Baker County Health Department. The county bought the 5,000-square-foot building from New Directions Northwest, for $500,000, in August 2020.
County Commissioner Bruce Nichols told the Herald in May 2021 that New Directions, as required by law, disclosed prior to the sale that the building had materials that might contain asbestos.
Asbestos, a known carcinogen, was used in many building materials, including flooring, in past decades.
County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey, who is a building contractor, did some of the early demolition work in the building, including removing vinyl flooring in August 2020.
In May, Harvey told the Herald, in response to the DEQ civil penalty, that the flooring he removed and placed in a dumpster did not contain asbestos.
That is true, the DEQ now concedes, in contrast to the civil penalty the agency issued on March 31.
That document reads, in part: “The county removed portions of asbestos containing vinyl flooring without an asbestos abatement license and failed to properly package the resulting waste, leaving it in a dumpster for over three weeks.”
The DEQ’s mistake stems from the agency’s assumption about which flooring in the building contain asbestos, said Laura Gleim, a public affairs specialist for the DEQ’s Eastern Region.
In October 2020, after Harvey and others did the initial demolition work, including removing sections of flooring from the kitchen, an accredited inspector collected samples of flooring from another part of the building. Those samples contained asbestos.
In an email to the Herald, Gleim wrote: “Based upon pictures provided to DEQ from the survey, DEQ assumed that the flooring through the remainder of the building matched what was removed from the kitchen” — including the flooring that Harvey and others removed.
That assumption was wrong.
In her email, Gleim wrote that the county’s attorney provided evidence to DEQ that the flooring in the kitchen area, which Harvey and others removed, matched other sections of flooring that were tested this spring and do not contain asbestos.
Those sections of flooring are not the same type that a licensed asbestos contractor removed from elsewhere in the building in November 2020. The flooring the contractor removed did contain asbestos, according to DEQ.
The one remaining violation — that the county failed to have an asbestos survey before renovations started, remains.
“However, because it was the county’s first violation of the survey requirement, DEQ did not assess a civil penalty for that violation,” Gleim wrote in her email to the Herald.
Harvey, in a phone interview on Wednesday, July 14, said he knew from the start of the project that the brown vinyl flooring he removed from part of the kitchen area did not contain asbestos because it was only about a decade old, and asbestos was most commonly used in building materials from the 1970s and earlier.
Harvey said he’s “incredulous” at the “shoddy job” the DEQ did in investigating the alleged violations.
“It’s not a good way to conduct business,” he said.
Harvey said he invited DEQ officials last fall to visit the building, offering to show them samples of the flooring he removed, but the agency did not do so.
“It’s sad that it took this long to get this resolved,” Harvey said. “This could have been cleared up immediately. I’m glad to be done with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.