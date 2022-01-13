PORTLAND —The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday, Jan. 13, issued an air quality advisory for Southern and Eastern Oregon, including Baker County, according to a press release.

The advisory is due to stagnant air conditions trapping smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people breathe, the release said.

Also affected are Douglas, Harney, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake and Malheur counties.

The advisory is in place at least until Jan. 17, the release said.

