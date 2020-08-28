JOSEPH — Longtime developer John Beardsley is returning to his Wallowa County roots and reopening the East Street Cottages in Joseph as apartment units.
Scott and Becky Rushton, owners of the Indian Lodge and the Outlaw Restaurant, formerly owned the cottages and managed them as seven motel-like units. Beardsley has purchased the cottages and said he plans to turn them into eight apartments.
“There’s a shortage of rental units in the county,” he said. “I’m a developer and I want to take advantage of opportunities.”
Though he has yet to determine the rental cost, he said the apartments won’t be subsidized.
“They’re going to be free market,” he said. “I’ll see what I get invested in it and then I’ll see what the numbers tell me.”
The eight units at 2651 S. East St. will include four studio apartments, three one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment. Each will come furnished and have a storage unit available. They also will share a common backyard.
Beardsley said he hopes to have them ready by October.
“We haven’t hit any big surprises yet,” such as major repairs, he said. “Scott left them in very good shape.”
Though based in Portland and running Fountain Village Development, his grandparents, Frank and Lora Boyd, operated Boyd Dairy on Hurricane Creek Road where Wallowa County Grain Growers in Enterprise is now.
“I’ve been part of this county myself for a long time,” Beardsley said, “and now I get a chance to give back to it.”
