ELGIN — Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif is delaying her retirement — for the second time in two years.
Greif, who announced in December that she would step down as superintendent on June 30, has agreed to stay on at the request of the Elgin School Board. The school board made its request after just two candidates applied for the position by the submission deadline in January.
Greif then agreed at the Elgin School Board’s January meeting to continue serving as superintendent after June 30 until someone is found to succeed her. Greif will be working on a part-time basis after June 30, when she will resign her position as Elgin High School principal, a position she’s held since July 2019.
The Elgin School Board will hire someone later to fill the principal position.
Greif believes she will likely continue on as superintendent at least through June 30, 2023, adding she wants to work the extra time because it will give her a chance to finish projects she has helped start. One such project is the renovation of the school’s football field, which still needs to have lights added, and the installation of a new and improved weight room at the high school.
“I want to stay until the projects we have started are finished,” she said.
The superintendent added that she also wants to help the Elgin School District use COVID-19 relief funding to upgrade the heating systems of both Stella Mayfield Elementary School and Elgin High School.
Greif initially intended to retire in July 2020 but moved her retirement plans back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The superintendent said that she wanted to use her experience to help the school district overcome the uncommon challenges posed by the pandemic, which hit Oregon in March 2020.
Greif has been Elgin’s superintendent the past 6-1/2 years and has worked 29 years in total for the Elgin School District. She has done double duty throughout her stint as superintendent, serving as principal of Stella Mayfield School her first four years as superintendent and principal of Elgin High School the past 2-1/2 years.
Greif began her career with the school district as a substitute kitchen staff worker and a substitute playground supervisor. She later taught third grade and middle school math at Stella Mayfield School for 17 years. She was named principal of Stella Mayfield School nine years ago.
She said she is looking forward to continuing to work with the Elgin School Board.
“We have a good working relationship. It is a good board to work with,” Greif said.
The superintendent is a 1979 Elgin High School graduate and a graduate of Eastern Oregon University.
