LA GRANDE — The local chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates is partnering with Icon Credit Union to host a diaper drive to benefit local families. Collection efforts include five diaper drop-off locations and two "Fill the Car" events.
The goal of the drive is to collect 50,000 diapers. In addition to pull-on style diapers, CASA will accept cash donations at Icon Credit Union, 209 Depot St., La Grande. According to a press release, a $5 donation can provide 23 diapers for local children in need.
The diaper drop-off locations in La Grande are:
• Icon/Horizon Credit Union, 209 Depot St.
• Brother Bear Cafe, 1009 Adams Ave.
• Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St.
Elkhorn Media Group in La Grande also is accepting diapers as is Main Street Motors, 311 W. Main St., Enterprise.
The diaper drive will conclude with two "Fill the Car" events. Stop by and help fill a car with diapers March 25-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Main Street Motors, Enterprise, and again on March 29-21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Icon/Horizon Credit Union, La Grande.
CASA of Eastern Oregon provides abused or neglected children in Eastern Oregon with a caring consistent adult to advocate for their well-being in court. CASA also helps provide supplies such as clothes, shoes, toys, strollers, extracurricular activities and much more.
