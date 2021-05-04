LA GRANDE — Two digital artists, Alexis Maki and Spencer Marotto, recently unveiled “Mimesis,” their capstone projects at the Nightingale Gallery in Loso Hall at Eastern Oregon University. The exhibit will run until May 12 with limited showing to the public.
Side by side, the art on display on the walls stand in opposition to each other in style but not content.
Marotto’s work, which resembles early home personal computers, is more literary in its critiques while Maki’s fantastical landscapes marry together terror and wonder.
“A lot of my work specifically deals with response to how we’ve currently been living,” Marotto said, “especially with the pandemic.”
Marotto’s collages blend nostalgia with antiquity, the digitally absurd and utilitarianism with fantastical vaporwave aesthetics — canvases of Windows 98 desktops splattered with messages and Greek statues, computer programs and familiar software glitches.
“There’s a lot of seriousness in my work, but there’s a comedic part too,” said Marotto, pointing out a cascading popup window emblazoned with a forlorn message.
The statues aren’t random. Marotto spent a considerable amount of time researching Greek history to build cohesive narratives within the pieces.
“If you asked me about (Greek) mythology, I would have told you I’d have to look at the Wikipedia page,” he said.
Images for the collages are from online sources, with many images coming from the Smithsonian’s online gallery.
Maki, who started her art career as a painter, deals more with concrete elements of pollution and beauty — two elements she said can exist together. Her favorite piece, “Urban Mountain,” is a cityscape with brilliant night lights above a reflection of a mountain, a motif that speaks to how urbanization comes at a cost to nature. But the artist noted both can be beautiful.
Maki’s pieces took upward of 50 hours to make, she said, owing to her relatively new experience with the digital art workflow. Before starting this project, she was not well versed with Photoshop.
“I struggled at first, but I got it over time,” Maki said. “I wouldn’t say I’m an expert at Photoshop, but over time, experimenting, I was able to find my way around it.”
Maki credited her peers and instructors for helping her with the program’s steep learning curve.
The end results of her efforts are whimsical landscapes that express a painter’s eye and originality — from scenes of lone wanderers walking through a desert thunderstorm to smokestacks atop an iceberg adrift at sea.
For more about the Nightingale Gallery and “Mimesis,” visit www.eou.edu/art/nightingale- gallery/exhibitions.
