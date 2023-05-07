LA GRANDE — Toni Grove, a dispatcher for the 911 Communication Center in La Grande, always knows that anything can happen during one of her shifts.
On Tuesday, May 2, it did.
An occurrence almost as rare in Union County as a solar eclipse started with a 4 a.m. phone call Grove received from a man and a woman who were in a car in the Elgin area outside their residence. The couple had intended to drive to La Grande for medical care because the woman was expecting and in labor. The women went into more intensive labor though once in the car, preventing them from traveling further.
Grove immediately sent emergency messages to the La Grande Fire Department and the Elgin Rural Fire Department, both of which sent ambulances to help the couple. Meanwhile, Grove stayed on the phone with the couple to reassure them and monitor the woman’s condition.
Then the situation became a big notch more critical when the woman went into active labor, which meant that the birth of her child was mere moments away. Emergency responders were still minutes out so Grove began guiding the couple through the delivery process. All the while Grove strived to remain calm.
“I knew that if I didn’t stay calm, they would not," she said.
Minutes later the woman gave birth. A health sounding cry punctuated the process, giving Grove reason to believe that the infant was OK.
“When I heard the baby cry that was such a feeling of relief combined with joy," she said.
Minutes later the emergency responders from the La Grande and Elgin arrived to help the couple. La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said he was very impressed with the composure and professionalism Grove displayed in guiding the couple through the birth.
“We are very proud of her. This is a feel good call for service and we could not be happier with the outcome,’’ said Bell, who as police chief oversees the 911 Communication Center.
Bell believes there has been just one other time in the past several decades in which a 911 Communication Center dispatcher also guided a woman through the birth process.
“Unlike in the movies, this does not happen with a high degree of frequency," he said.
Grove said she had no idea she'd be called upon to guide a birth on May 2.
“It was absolutely not what I was expecting," she said.
Grove has worked as a dispatcher for six years, all with the 911 Communication Center. She became a dispatcher because of the opportunity it provided her to reach out to others, in the way she did on May 2.
“This was such a thrill," she said. "This is why I do this job."
Grove is also a volunteer member of the La Grande Rural Fire Department. She is currently earning emergency medical technician certification that will allow her to work more roles as an emergency medical responder for the La Grande Rural Fire Department. She said that someday she may find herself assisting women giving birth in person as an EMT rather than over the phone.
La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford credits Grove, and all of the dispatchers at the 911 Communication Center, with always doing an excellent job of keeping patients calm before help arrives by talking with them via phone.
“They are amazing. Our dispatchers set the tone for emergencies," he said. "They give patients a sense that someone is already there to talk to."
