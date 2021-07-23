LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District has hired a new director of student services, according to a press release from the district.
Erika Pinkerton will step into the new role, pending the approval of the La Grande School Board, taking over for current director Landon Braden, who is leaving to take a position in the Enterprise School District.
Pinkerton served as superintendent and elementary principal at the Enterprise School District for the past four years. Prior to moving to Enterprise she was an elementary principal in the Winston-Dillard School District in Winston.
She has also served the Lebanon School District as an elementary teacher, a middle school literacy coach and an instruction/data/curriculum teacher on special assignment. Before she worked for school districts Pinkerton was a residential and day treatment counselor for St. Mary’s Home for Boys in Beaverton.
“Erika comes to our district with a wealth of experience as a truly student-centered educator,” Superintendent George Mendoza said. “She is an advocate for incorporating trauma informed care into schools and is a champion of instruction for students in need of special services. We are pleased to have her on our administrative team.”
