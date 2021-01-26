WALLOWA COUNTY — To an outsider, Divide Camp may appear to be just a cluster of rustic wooden cabins, nestled in the wilderness of the Wallowa Mountains. To those who know it best, it is much more.
Divide Camp is a place where skills are built and confidence is restored. It is a place where broken hearts are mended and damaged souls are restored.
The camp is specifically intended for post-9/11 combat veterans as a place to experience the beneficial qualities of spending time in nature. This is accomplished through backpacking, fishing and activities taking place at the camp, where veteran guests are able to rebuild their confidence, calm anxious emotions, boost self-esteem and challenge their physical abilities.
“We have a trauma-recovery and suicide-prevention mission; we’re not simply a hunting camp” said Julie Wheeler, its executive director.
Participation in the camp is for the purpose of healing, not solely recreation. Most veterans who apply to participate have post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and many have amputations. She said most veterans come away from the experience totally changed as individuals with greater hope for their future.
One thing she stressed is that, while people may refer to Divide Camp as a wounded warrior camp, there is no relationship with the Wounded Warrior Project. The two are distinctly different organizations with no connection.
Two local, experienced guides — Jim Soares and Andy Marcum — organize the hunts. Soares lives in Wallowa and Marcum lives in Enterprise. Both have been guiding for Divide Camp for several years. Marcum, who has led elk, deer and duck hunts, said he has been a hunter his whole life.
“It is a lot of fun to help people accomplish a goal,” he said.
Marcum was a canine handler in the Marine Corps. He said many of the experiences stand out of his times helping injured vets on different hunts.
“A lot of disabled vets are so broken. Witnessing their confidence level change and to be with them when they harvest their first deer or elk is pretty special,” he said.
Local landowners donate the use of their land to enable participants to hunt, Marcum said.
Saralyn Johnson, one of the landowners who allows participants to hunt on her property, said her father was a veteran and allowing Divide Camp veteran hunters to hunt on her land is a way to honor her dad. She makes it a point to get to know the hunters.
“It’s very rewarding making connections with men coming back,” she said. “Getting to know them has changed my life in such a positive way. It’s a humbling experience to be part of that.”
Vince Raila knows first-hand what the organization can mean to a combat veteran. Raila, who lives in Athena, served tours of duty in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq twice and then to Afghanistan in 2011-12. He was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington state.
He said his experience with the organization was, “eye-opening.” He has participated in work parties at the camp and feels, every time he goes, that he has accomplished something and that he has given something back so other veterans can enjoy the camp as well.
If there is one thing he would want others to know about Divide Camp, he said, it would be that the camp is, “not an escape. It’s a way to heal the soul. To prove to yourself you’re capable.”
He said the experience helps a veteran’s mental and physical stability.
Soares said he has been guiding hunts for six years. He has done several elk and deer hunts and a bear hunt. He said a lot of hunts are to help with the damage that occurs on ranch property from elk. The veterans are often guests of Soares and his wife, Marilyn.
“The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issues the depredation tags to our veterans, and they are able to go home with a huge amount of meat to feed their families,” Wheeler said.
“Every hunt is a special experience for these veterans,” Soares said. “It’s moving. I’ve had triple and double amputees and all have been able to get an elk.”
Kyle Weiland, who lives in Ontario, credited his wife, Melissa, with his introduction to Divide Camp. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and came home, he said, “depressed.” He said Soares taught him to bow hunt, and it was bow hunting with him that Weiland harvested his first elk. The hunt took place on Johnson’s land.
“She’s very generous with her property,” he said.
The time he spent at camp was a good time to reflect, he said.
He called the hunting part, “the cherry on top. (Beyond that) it’s a time to relax, find peace and kinda reset. That’s where I think Divide Camp has helped me out. It’s a huge thing for a vet to find peace and relax. It’s much more than hunting — it’s just being out there.” He said camp, “is getting together and sharing stories.”
He added if there was one thing he would want people to know about his experience it would be that he finds people really appreciate of a veteran’s service. And he has found the communities of Wallowa, Joseph and Enterprise to be “so supportive of Divide Camp. The hospitality is amazing.”
Wheeler said since 2013, there have been 275 veterans served. She said they try to host about 50 per year, but last year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participation in a Divide Camp activity is contingent on several things, Veterans apply first on the website at www.dividecamp.org. Applications are screened to ensure they fit the criteria.
Veterans are chosen first from Oregon, then Washington and Idaho. Occasionally they come from other states. Participants must have served since 9/11 and must have a Department of Veterans Affairs rating. The rating determines the percentage of the veteran’s disability as determined by the VA.
The nonprofit organization has received some negative comments over the years as to why they do not allow Vietnam-era veterans in the program. Wheeler explained, that in general, Vietnam veterans have been out of service for a sufficient time in order to build a support system, establish their coping mechanisms and have found services to assist them with their long-term issues. Service members who have not been out of the service for a greater length of time, may need assistance with confidence building, adjusting to life as an amputee and are suffering the loss of their comrades. At Divide Camp, they become part of a new community. The organization serves all-female groups, and will be hosting a backpacking trip for women veterans this summer.
Divide Camp is run by volunteers and contractors. There are currently volunteer opportunities to staff the headquarters building, leading hikes, cooking at camp, different kinds of maintenance or doing administrative tasks at home or at the headquarters building in Joseph. If anyone wants to learn more about helping, they are encouraged to send an email to dividecamp@charter.net and use the subject line “volunteer.”
This will be a year of reorganization for the Divide Camp Corp. so Wheeler can retire from her role as executive director. However, no matter what happens, one thing is certain: Divide Camp will continue its mission of helping veterans experience the outdoors, regain their confidence, harvest their first elk, and heal their souls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.