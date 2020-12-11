WALLOWA — A dispute over pets dogged a couple of Wallowa men Sunday, Dec. 6, resulting in the arrest of Jack Leroy Poulson of Wallowa for fourth-degree assault and strangulation, according to the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Fred Steen said Tuesday, Dec. 8, that Sunday's call came at 1 p.m. as an assault in progress. He did not know the name of the caller or that of the victim, other than the victim's last name was Daugherty and is a male in his 40s.
"What we learned was that the victim of assault had run into or found large dogs belonging to Jack Poulson that were trying to attack his small dog," Steen said. "The victim allegedly picked up a splitting maul and tried to chase the dogs away."
Steen said the threatening dogs were two "Akita-type dogs," much larger than the victim's dogs.
The 60-year-old Poulson allegedly drove up in his pickup and began the scuffle, putting Daugherty in a chokehold, thus the strangulation charge.
"Those were the allegations that were reported to us," Steen said. "Mr. Poulson had a different version of the events."
Poulson was able to post 10% of the $15,000 bail and was released, Steen said. He added the sheriff's office referred the case to the Wallowa County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
