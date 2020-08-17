LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department received two reports Thursday that culminated in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of Deven Matthew Loree, 32, of Portland.
At 2 p.m. Aug. 13, a report came to La Grande police of a stolen vehicle from the Oregon Department of Transportation parking lot. An ODOT employee witnessed a male, later determined to be Loree, driving out of the parking lot in her personal vehicle.
Law enforcement officers from LGPD, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police immediately attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unable to find it.
Just after 6 p.m., La Grande police officers were dispatched to a domestic violence situation in progress where a female called 911 while as a passenger in a vehicle. Dispatch was able to track the location of the vehicle with the open 911 line. The driver of the car threw the phone out of the vehicle in the area of Lake and Alder Street. The female fell out of the moving vehicle, sustained injuries, and was transported to the hospital.
Officers pursued the driver, who turned out to be Loree, in the vehicle, which was the stolen vehicle. Oregon State Police continued the pursuit once it traveled outside of city limits and continued onto the interstate. Loree was found in Perry and taken into custody.
Officers found a weapon near the driver’s seat and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Loree was arrested for assault-domestic violence, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. An LGPD press release stated Loree is being held at the Union County Jail.
