doug trice.jpg
Buy Now

Doug Trice, who passed away in 2020, was honored in a tribute by former Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski. Trice was a well-respected Special Olympics coach in Union County.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Ted Kulongoski, Oregon’s governor from 2003 to 2011, has recorded a tribute honoring La Grande’s Doug Trice, the late award-winning Special Olympics coach and a hall of fame athlete.

Kulongoski, in his tribute posted on YouTube, credits Trice with doing extraordinary work as a Special Olympics coach. Trice was so respected for his volunteer work with Special Olympic athletes that he was named an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Games in Shanghai, China, in 2007. That same year, he received a Governor’s Gold Award from Kulongoski for his work with the Special Olympics. Four years later, Trice was selected as a Special Olympics coach for Team USA in Athens, Greece.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.