LA GRANDE — Ted Kulongoski, Oregon’s governor from 2003 to 2011, has recorded a tribute honoring La Grande’s Doug Trice, the late award-winning Special Olympics coach and a hall of fame athlete.
Kulongoski, in his tribute posted on YouTube, credits Trice with doing extraordinary work as a Special Olympics coach. Trice was so respected for his volunteer work with Special Olympic athletes that he was named an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Games in Shanghai, China, in 2007. That same year, he received a Governor’s Gold Award from Kulongoski for his work with the Special Olympics. Four years later, Trice was selected as a Special Olympics coach for Team USA in Athens, Greece.
Kulongoski also praised Trice for his work as a youth baseball and softball coach.
“Lessons Doug taught in youth sports are lifelong lessons for these kids in resilience, dedication, grace in winning and especially grace in defeat,” Kulongoski said in the tribute.
The former governor, who lives in Portland, also praises Trice for his overall contributions to the Northeast Oregon community.
“Doug made life better for so many people,’’ Kulongoski said.
The former governor, toward the end of his presentation, credits Trice with being someone who could connect with people of different backgrounds.
“I want to personally remember him as a Black man who made a difference across cultures,” Kulongoski said.
Kulongoski recorded his tribute at the request of Trice’s sister, Gwen, who is a friend of Kulongoski’s wife, Mary Oberst. Gwen Trice said her brother would have been deeply honored to hear the former governor’s tribute.
“Doug would have been absolutely overwhelmed,” she said.
Trice died May 6, 2020, at age 68.
