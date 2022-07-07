LA GRANDE — A drive is being launched to get a pair of initiative petitions on Oregon’s November 2024 election ballot designed to make it easier for parents to send their children to any public or private school in the state.
The effort is being organized with help from Education Freedom for Oregon, a Tualatin-based group working to boost school choice and fairness in education within Oregon.
One initiative petition would call for an Open Enrollment constitutional amendment and another would call for a School Choice constitutional amendment.
Open enrollment
The Open Enrollment amendment would put a ballot measure before voters which, if passed, will give parents the right to send their children to any public school in Oregon. The proposed ballot measure would amend the Oregon Constitution so that a child could attend any public school in Oregon which has room for additional students.
For example, if a public school has room for five additional second graders and there are five applicants from outside the school’s district, the school would have to accept all five of the students, said Donna Kreitzberg, one of three chief petitioners for the initiative petitions and a member of the executive committee of Education Freedom for Oregon.
Under the proposed Open Enrollment amendment, should there be more applicants than there are openings, the school district would be required to conduct a lottery to give each of the applicants an equal opportunity to be selected and enrolled.
School districts would not be required to accept students for openings if they had been expelled from their previous school. Kreitzberg said the leaders of the Open Enrollment amendment drive don’t want problem students to be handed to other schools.
The rules of the proposed initiative petition would give priority to students of families living in each school district. This means that if there are 25 spaces available for third graders in a school district and there are 25 third graders living within the school district whose families want them to enroll there, these children would fill all the slots and the outside students might have to be put on a waiting list.
Kreitzberg said the Open Enrollment amendment would empower parents.
“This would give parents a choice and put them back in the driver’s seat,” she said.
School choice
The School Choice constitutional amendment would make it easier for parents to afford to enroll their children in any private school in the state if there is space available.
The amendment would call for a School Choice Account to be created for students attending or planning to attend private schools. A portion of the state money that that public school districts receive whenever a student attends a public school would go into this account. Parents would never receive the money but it would go directly to private schools, Kreitzberg said.
Kreitzberg said the drive to get the School Choice and Open Enrollment amendments on the 2024 ballot, are in its very early stages. Sponsorship signatures are now being collected throughout the state, including La Grande. Once the required number is gathered, the drive’s petitioners will be closer to getting ballot titles from the state and the necessary permission to begin collecting the signatures needed to get the initiative petitions on the 2024 ballot.
A belief in the importance fairness in education is part of what is motivating Kreitzberg to take on this project.
“We believe that all Oregon K-12 students deserve the opportunity to receive a great education,” she said. “Oregon’s education dollars are meant to educate all Oregon K-12 students, and our amendments will make sure that happens in a fair manner.”
