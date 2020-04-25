LA GRANDE — La Grande High School will not have a traditional graduation next month, but it likely will be unforgettable.
LHS announced Thursday that the school will have a drive-through ceremony on May 30 in lieu of a traditional commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our staff is working diligently to find creative ways to honor our seniors, including many nontraditional means of recognition,” according to an LHS news release.
The graduation will be conducted at LHS and the La Grande Drive-in Theater. Commencement exercises will begin at 10 a.m. after graduates in vehicles with their families line up in a staging area near campus. They will then drive to the main entrance of LHS to be awarded their diplomas in cars. Seniors will wear commencement caps and gowns, which may also have cords and medals.
The vehicles may be decorated much like caps are traditionally.
Each vehicle may have just one graduate.
LHS Principal Brett Baxter said that not all families of seniors may have access to vehicles so the school’s staff will work with the community to get vehicles for them.
The school district, the city of La Grande and the Union County Sheriff’s Office will be working together to manage traffic during the procession.
The event will be live-streamed on the internet and each diploma hand-off will be shown. The live-stream will include images from a drone flying overhead.
Valedictory and guest speeches will be recorded along with a senior slideshow. All will be shown later that evening at the La Grande Drive-In Theater for graduates and their families.
Only one car per graduate will be allowed.
Lifetouch Photography has been contracted with LHS to take graduation pictures. Baxter said other photographers will be available to help families with photos.
The drive-thru graduation has been organized by the LHS Grad Planning team, which is composed of administrative staff, senior class advisers, senior student officers and representatives, and parents of seniors.
