LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s driver education program is as popular as ever among students in Union County.
“When we have openings they always fill up quickly," said La Grande School District Vice Superintendent Scott Carpenter, the administrator of the La Grande Drives! program, which is an ODOT-approved driver education course.
Still, the program faces speed bumps caused by a growing shortage of instructors. It currently has just three instructors, down from the five it had a year ago. The decline, caused in part by recent retirements, is one the La Grande School District is revving up to address. The school district is launching a full-throttle campaign to recruit more instructors for its driver education program.
The addition of additional instructors would make a big difference in the number of students who could benefit from the program.
“Right now, we can serve 18 students, but if we can add two instructors, we could have 40 students in the program," Carpenter said.
The program, funded by a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation, is run by the state transportation department and is open to all students in Union County who have a driver’s permit and are younger than 18.
“There are about 300 students in the county who are eligible for the program," Carpenter said.
Students receive many hours of instruction, including time in the classroom, working on a driving simulator and driving with an instructor. The students drive in vehicles with passenger-side brakes that allow instructors to stop the car immediately if needed.
Students younger than 18 who pass the class automatically qualify for an Oregon driver’s license.
“They do not have to take a driving test at the DMV office," Carpenter said.
Eligibility requirements
To boost the number of teachers available to instruct students, the La Grande School District is conducting information sessions to draw in prospective driving trainers. At the sessions, the prospective instructors are learning that the eligibility requirements are not steep. One must have an Oregon driver’s license, a good driving record, CPR and First Aid certification and pass a background check.
The class they must pass, though, is not for those who prefer to be in a cruise control mode. Prospective instructors must pass a three-week class offered during the summer months in La Grande, or attend a class provided over eight weekends in Portland. The costs of the class is $1,600, the majority of which is paid for by a ODOT grant.
In addition to the $25/hour wages, those who become certified driver education teachers are able to play a pivotal role in helping young people drive more safely, according to Oregon Department of Transportation statistics provided by the La Grande School District.
The numbers indicate that students who receive training only from their parents are almost three times more likely to be involved in a serious crash than those who also received instruction from professionals, including those in school driver education programs.
