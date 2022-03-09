UNION COUNTY — An automobile collision on Interstate 84 in Union County resulted in the death of one individual on Wednesday, March 9, according to Oregon State Police.
The driver of a Mercedes GLS, later identified by OSP as Brian Burton, sustained fatal injuries due to a Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle colliding with his car.
Burton, a 59-year-old from Portland, stopped his car in the roadway in a traffic backup related to a previous CMV crash on I-84 near milepost 259. An eastbound CMV operated by Eddi Morales, a 30-year old from Othello, Washington, was unable to stop upon rounding a curve — the CMV collided with the left side of Burton’s vehicle.
According to the press release from OSP, Burton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Helen Burton, a 62-year-old from Portland, was in the passenger seat and was uninjured. Morales did not sustain any injuries in the collision.
I-84 eastbound lanes remained closed for approximately five hours. According to the press release, OSP is investigating icy roadways and speed as contributing factors in the automobile collision.
OSP was assisted in the investigation by Union County Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.