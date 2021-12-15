A rental truck bearing Washington plates sits on the railroad tracks near North Powder on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The truck crashed off Interstate 84 and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear what caused the crash, according to police.
NORTH POWDER — The driver of a full-sized Dodge 3500 pickup pulling a camper died in a single-vehicle accident on the south edge of North Powder early Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The driver, an adult male, was killed when the pickup he was driving went off the left westbound lane of Interstate 84 and down an embankment. The pickup and the camper came to rest on Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The accident was reported at 6:29 a.m. to the Baker County 911 dispatch center.
An update from OSP at 3:53 on Dec. 15 identified the driver's identity as 54-year-old Robert Miller of Shelton, Washington.
According to Oregon State Police Sgt. Dave Aydelotte, the driver was deceased by the time first responders arrived. The victim was not ejected from his truck, said Senior Trooper Greg Retherford.
The vehicle in the fatal accident had no passengers. The pickup the man was driving was an Enterprise rental and had Washington license plates. The camper also had at least one Washington license plate.
A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched to the scene but turned around immediately after reaching North Powder because the driver did not survive the crash.
“It flew in and circled the area but it did not set down,” Retherford said.
In addition to OSP, those responding to the crash site included the La Grande Fire Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railroad.
Retherford said a La Grande Fire Department vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks while a train was coming toward it about a quarter mile west of the accident scene. Fortunately, the railroad was contacted and the train, which was moving slowly, was able to stop with plenty of distance to spare — but not before causing some concern.
“It was a little nerve-racking for a while,” Retherford said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. According to Aydelotte, Oregon requires a local medical examiner to investigate the cause and manner of death when the death is unattended.
“At this point in time we just don’t know,” he said.
Aydelotte said no estimate of the vehicle’s speed has been determined.
The accident blocked both active rail lines until approximately 8:45 a.m., when one of the lines was cleared. The afternoon update from OSP detailed that the rail lines have been fully cleared. The crash did not close I-84 and no other vehicles were involved.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.