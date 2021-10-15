MEACHAM — Motorists driving on Interstate 84 between Spring Creek and Meacham next week should be ready for lane closures because of continuing road restoration work being conducted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The left lanes in the westbound and eastbound portions of I-84 will be closed, starting Monday, Oct.18, between mileposts 237.5 to 241.5. This span starts at Meacham and runs four miles east. The lanes will be closed to allow for the installation of a concrete barrier in the center median, for cable rail construction and bridge work. Weather permitting, striping is tentatively planned for late in the week, according to an ODOT press release.
Work between milepost 241 and milepost 248 will also be done next week. The right lanes of this stretch of I-84, both eastbound and westbound will be closed intermittently from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. to allow for the patching of deteriorated asphalt. Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious while driving through this stretch of freeway during these times because workers and equipment will be very close to live traffic.
The speed limit through this work zone is 50 mph.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.