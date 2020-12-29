LA GRANDE — As has been the case with so many cherished traditions in 2020, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown La Grande will look different as residents bid welcome to 2021.
Over the previous six years, Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande was blocked off to allow people to gather in the street in a Times Square-style celebration of the passing of the old into the new.
“It’s usually a hoot and a half,” said Ashley O’Toole, who’s set up the ball drop and accompanying block party since its inception at the dawn of 2015.
But while many will surely be thrilled to bid 2020 a not-so-fond farewell, they will have to do it virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of an in-person gathering, La Grande Main Street Downtown will broadcast the ball drop via livestream.
“We’re not even going to do any street closures, anything like that,” O’Toole said. “There’s no sanctioned event, there is no sanctioned block party. No street closure, no burn barrels, nothing like that.”
Main Street Downtown is collaborating with EO Alive TV and the Blue Mountain Translator District to livestream the event in lieu of in-person activities.
Each organization will have their own program using the same feed, and coverage with light commentary will begin at roughly 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
“The name of the game is pretty much to keep it as low-key as we can,” O’Toole said.
While there won’t be any official event downtown, O’Toole said that people can still choose to gather informally on the sidewalks if they want to count down to 2021 in a more traditional fashion — properly masked and safely distanced from other households.
To watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop online, visit the Blue Mountain Translator District’s website at bmtd.org or EO Alive at eoalive.tv.
