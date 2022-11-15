PENDLETON — Following a hot, dry summer of 2021, last winter and spring brought much needed precipitation. The outlook for the next few months calls for cooler than normal temperatures and above average precipitation, further easing drought conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, Nov. 10, shows most of Umatilla County is currently suffering no drought impact. Parts of Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while eastern Wallowa County and most of Baker County are still experiencing moderate drought. In mid-October, drought declarations were still in effect or in progress for Wasco, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties.
Greg Silbernagel, watermaster for Umatilla County, said in 2021 irrigators released water early and had to shut it off early, but 2022 was a different story.
“Last year was a really dry year, but this year we had irrigation throughout the season,” he said.
Umatilla County had a dry winter, but late spring snow set up irrigators for a better outlook. The National Weather Service reported the Blue Mountains saw 100 to 200 percent of normal precipitation due to the wet April through early June period.
“That late spring rain and snow bailed us out," Silbernagel said.
Northeastern Oregon enjoyed a mild autumn well into late October, with above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. According to an Oct. 15 Drought Information Statement from the National Weather Service in Pendleton, average temperatures across the region in September ranged from 2 to 6 degrees above normal.
Overall, the wet spring provided much of the water for farms and for fish into the fall, alleviating some of the stresses of the previous year.
“Despite the hot, dry summer, the wet spring allowed predominantly near- to above-normal streamflow to remain for streams and rivers emanating from the northern Blue Mountains and the Washington Cascades in south-central Washington," the Drought Information Statement said.
Recent precipitation and cold temperatures are a reminder that winter is on its way. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration there is a 76% chance of La Niña weather patterns between December and February in the Northern Hemisphere. Northeastern Oregon is forecasted to have increased precipitation and cooler than usual temperatures in the coming months.
So far, this year’s snowfall, beginning in October, has the region entering the winter ahead of the game. The snowpack in the Grande Ronde-Burnt-Powder-Imnaha Basin is at 133% of its 30-year average, while the Umatilla-Walla Walla-Willow Creek Basin is at 160% and the John Day Basin is at 126%.
The forecast through the end of November calls for above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures and the U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts those areas of Northeastern Oregon still plagued by drought will improve. Closer in, the region should start seeing rain and snow starting Monday, Nov. 21.
