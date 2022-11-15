Gunsight.JPG

PENDLETON — Following a hot, dry summer of 2021, last winter and spring brought much needed precipitation. The outlook for the next few months calls for cooler than normal temperatures and above average precipitation, further easing drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, Nov. 10, shows most of Umatilla County is currently suffering no drought impact. Parts of Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while eastern Wallowa County and most of Baker County are still experiencing moderate drought. In mid-October, drought declarations were still in effect or in progress for Wasco, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties.

