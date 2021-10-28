LA GRANDE — The stubborn drought that hangs over most of Oregon isn’t going away anytime soon.
“It’s going to take a season of probably above normal precipitation to start bringing that drought down,” said Joe Solomon, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Pendleton. “We could have a normal precipitation and that might lower the drought a little bit, but we’ll still be in a drought.”
On drought maps, a scar of crimson red hangs over Eastern Oregon, dwarfed only by the deep burgundy warning of exceptional drought that stretches from Southern California, through Central Oregon and up into Canada. Every western state is experiencing some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
While the Willamette Valley and parts of the Oregon coast could become free of the drought by 2022, Eastern Oregon will deal with a persistent drought even as precipitation increases and conditions improve, according to National Weather Service prediction models.
Despite the increased rain and higher precipitation in Eastern Oregon — caused from the remnants of a storm that blanketed most of the West Coast over the weekend — the effects of the dry spring and hot summer will be felt far into 2022.
“You don’t break a drought with just one week’s worth of rain,” Solomon said. “It’s going to take a season of, probably above normal precipitation to bring that drought down. We could have a normal precipitation year and that might lower the drought a little bit, but we’ll still be in a drought. What’s going to end a drought is for there to be extensive seasons of above normal precipitation, and that remains to be seen.”
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center model shows improvements in drought conditions over the coming months for Oregon, mostly as a result of the La Nina weather system phenomenon. The model also shows above normal precipitation levels for the next three months.
However, Eastern Oregon will still cling to drought conditions until at least January 2022 according to the model.
Elsewhere in the country, the effects of the La Nina system are disparate — southern states like Texas will begin to see drought conditions as winter takes hold, while the Northwest will be buffeted by higher levels of precipitation.
Last year, the Grande Ronde Valley experienced two heavy floods. This year, Union County has an extreme drought covering 85% of the county. Neighboring counties like Umatilla and Baker have 100% and 81%, respectively. Umatilla County is experiencing its fifth driest year, to date, in 127 years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with Union and Baker counties experiencing their 20th and 23rd driest year to date, respectively. Every state in the western United States remains under extreme drought provisions.
A 2019 report from Oregon Climate Change Research Institute stated that climate change in Oregon would lead precipitation levels to increase in winter, while decreasing in summer. In addition, average temperatures would rise 9 degrees by 2100. As well, annual snowpack melt would occur earlier in the year.
“For reference, we had an above normal precipitation last year, until spring,” Solomon said. “The spring was drier than normal, and made our drought level increase.”
The forecast for the week ahead appears to show clouds and rain clearing up due to a high-pressure front moving in from the south, pushing out precipitation as Halloween weekend draws near. A chance of rain on Friday, Oct. 29, gives way to clearer skies on Halloween.
Cooler weather and a chance of precipitation means that snow will begin to stick in the Blue Mountains.
Winds are expected to be minimal during the weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Brandon Lawhorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.