LA GRANDE — Local runners came together for a good cause and showed off their Halloween costumes this past weekend.
The 24th annual Drug-Free Run raised funds and awareness for the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, a local organization seeking to create a drug-free community for youth in the area. The event raised over $6,000 in sponsorships, alongside the registration funds from over 80 participants.
“All these funds go right back into the community,” Coalition Coordinator Marce Martin said. “The turnout was really good. We had more people there this year than in previous years.”
The Drug-Free Run included a 10K, 5K and one-mile race at Mount Emily Recreational Area for a variety of skill levels. Keegan Dutto won the 10K with a time of 49:17, Jon Gisi placed first in the 5K at 20:07 and Gus Hawks took the one-mile race with a time of 7:47. Participants flourished in the Halloween season, sporting their best costumes during the run.
The races serve as the top fundraising event of the year for the coalition, with the proceeds used for youth programs in the county. One particular project the funds from the event will benefit is the yearly seventh grade conference, a partnership with the district attorney’s office to educate local seventh graders on internet safety.
The coalition primarily relies on grant support to implement its community development programs. The Drug-Free Run helps the organization complete its mission of preventing youth alcohol, tobacco and marijuana abuse.
A major element of the fundraiser coming together is the coalition’s sponsorships within the community and help from those involved, such as Single Speed Screen Printing doing the shirts, coalition members marking the course and even Mayor Steve Clements directing parking. Over 20 local businesses and organizations contributed to the event as sponsors.
“The effort of a lot of people and sponsors really makes the event happen,” Martin said. “We had a lot of response from sponsors this year, which is phenomenal.”
The event was a major success in comparison to last year, when participants took part virtually due to the pandemic.
The rise in turnout brought in a substantial amount of funds and helped spread awareness of the coalition.
The event was originally set for August, but fire conditions at MERA and COVID-19 concerns pushed it back several months.
With the event taking place in October, the coalition added the Halloween element.
Martin stated that she hopes to build upon the success of the Drug-Free Run and continue to create community-oriented fundraisers in the future.
“Lots of people were smiling,” she said. “When the kids are having fun, it’s always a great time. It’s a fun day.”
