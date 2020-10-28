LA GRANDE — Officers with the La Grande Police Department and members of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition at Safeway in La Grande on Saturday, Oct. 24, collected 98 pounds of unwanted and expired medications as part of the annual fall Drug Take Back Day.
"Theft of prescription drugs is a problem in La Grande," La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said in a press release from the department. "An event like the one that took place on Saturday is a good preventative measure of drug abuse."
The event is over but people can turn in their unwanted medications at any time at the 24/7 drop box in the lobby of the police station at 1109 K Ave., La Grande.
Through 2020 the city has collected 300 pounds of prescriptions, with time still to beat 2019's total of 301 pounds.
The next Drug Take Back Day will be held in April 2021.
