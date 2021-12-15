La Grande Fire Department responded to a Ford F-250 on fire Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, around 9:25 a.m. on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street, after employees at the nearby La Grande Medical Center called 911. An employee at the building noticed a black Labrador was inside the vehicle, which was being enveloped with smoke, and broke out the passenger window and Steve West, a local resident, removed Duke the dog from the vehicle’s cabin. Owner Rudolph Candler said it was his only form of transportation and due to his status as a retiree, he won’t be able to afford another vehicle. It was unclear what caused the fire.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
