LA GRANDE — Upcoming changes to the city of La Grande’s land use regulations are set to strip the city of its ability to differentiate between single-family housing and duplexes, causing some to worry about a potential shortage of parking.
“We have to allow duplexes in all of our residential zones where we also allow single-family,” La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist said. “Then the standards that you apply to those have to also be the same, so you can’t apply a greater standard to a duplex than what you would apply to single-family. So, that kind of translates to parking.”
The city requires no fewer than two parking spaces accompany single-family residential homes. Because duplexes can no longer be treated differently than single-family homes, the city cannot require more than two parking spaces be built at a duplex: one per unit.
The change results from the passage of House Bill 2001 in the Oregon Legislature during the 2019 regular session.
“The state essentially identified communities throughout the state that are rent burdened or severely rent burdened. It all deals with affordable housing,” Boquist said.
The bill passed in the Legislature with the support of local Rep. Greg Baretto, R-Cove, and despite opposition from Republican Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena and then-Sen. Cliff Bentz, Ontario, the Republican who voters elected in November to represent Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House.
The goal of HB 2001, Boquist said, was to create opportunities for cities across the state to develop more affordable housing by limiting their ability to restrict the building of duplexes in single-family residential zones.
Boquist said a shortage of parking isn’t necessarily inevitable. While the city no longer will be able to require duplexes to have more than two parking spaces per structure, that doesn’t mean they won’t have them anyway.
“Most of our developers have a pretty good idea what the needs are of their tenants, and they try to build the house as well as the parking and all the other stuff to accommodate what their tenants needs are,” he said. “I’m hopeful that they will voluntarily build more parking, but the city can’t require it.”
What La Grande already does have is a shortage of affordable housing. In 2018, 26% of households in the city qualified as “severely rent burdened,” meaning more than one in four households were spending 50% or more of their income on housing.
Median household income in La Grande is a meager $40,750, less than the median income in Union County of $46,228 and well below the state median income of $56,119, according to the city’s 2019 Housing Needs Analysis.
The analysis also found 39.3% of La Grande’s households in 2017 earned less than $29,999 per year. At the highest end of that spectrum, a family renting a home at $1,250 per month would be spending half of their income on housing, leaving an equal monthly budget to pay for everything else, from food and transportation to medical expenses.
