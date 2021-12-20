Santa and Mrs. Claus (Doug Evans and Lisa Ensworth) look over the “nice and naughty list” during a skit for “Just Be ‘Claus’ It’s Christmas,” a DVD of plays performed by local actors to raise funds for the nonprofit Cancer for College.
This is a production of Actors Studio Inc. The short plays recorded in Baker City were directed by Cherie Evans. The skits filmed in Texas were directed by Leanne Hinkle, who recently relocated there from Baker County.
Proceeds from the DVD sales will go to Cancer for College, which provides college scholarships to cancer survivors. The nonprofit was founded by Craig Pollard, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease at age 15. He beat that, but then the cancer came back when he was 19 and attending the University of Southern California. During his senior year at the USC Business School, Pollard wrote a business plan for a charity that would provide college scholarships to cancer survivors. He called it Cancer for College.
The local connection to that nonprofit is Isabella Evans, who beat leukemia and is a four-time recipient of a Cancer for College scholarship. She is currently a senior at Eastern Oregon University. She also stars in several of the plays featured on “Just Be ‘Claus’ It’s Christmas.”
Plays featured on the DVD include “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Fruitcake Zone,” “Elf Locker Room,” “Scrooge’s Christmas Eve” and “The Santa Interviews.” Local actors include Doug Evans, Isabella Evans, Lisa Ensworth, Kendall Cikanek, Jarren Cikanek and Max Jacoby. Gary Hutton created the DVD.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.