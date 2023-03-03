Editor's Note

This is the first in a two-part series looking at the future of the Elgin Excursion Train.

ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train, which offers some of the most scenic rides in the Northwest, is safe to run for another year. But observers worry that mounting maintenance issues jeopardize the train's long-term future.

The popularity of the train rides remains strong, drawing about 2,000 passengers for about 20 rides in 2022. However, the long-term outlook for the condition of the tracks used by the train is uncertain, said David Arnold, a former board member and vice president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch, which manages the Elgin Railroad Depot and operates the Eagle Cap Excursion Train for the Wallowa Union Railroad.

