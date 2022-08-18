LA GRANDE — It's always encouraging to receive a large sum of money earlier than anticipated.
Those leading the effort to raise $3 million for the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project know this feeling firsthand after the Union County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to pass Resolution 2022-19, authorizing the county to accept $1 million in funding from the state for the Union County Fair for infrastructure improvement.
The $1 million is being provided through House Bill 5202, which the Legislature approved in March and Gov. Kate Brown signed into law on April 4.
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo said he and others in the county anticipated that Union County would receive the $1 million in 2023 since it often takes about a year to get money from the state after it is approved. Scarfo is delighted that the funding arrived faster than expected.
"A check in the bank is better than a check in the mail,'' he said.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage is pleased with the early arrival of the $1 million.
“It is really a positive thing. It shows that local fairs are a priority for the state," she said.
The campaign to raise the almost $3 million needed for the project is now about halfway toward its objective. Scarfo is hoping that the Oregon Legislative Emergency Board will allocate a portion of the remaining money needed when it meets later this year.
“I will push for this funding," he said.
The water and sewer infrastructure the Union County Fair Board hopes to get installed would connect the fairgrounds with the city of La Grande’s water and sewer systems, allowing more permanent restrooms to be added at the fairgrounds. Presently, the fairgrounds have just one set of flushing toilets. This means that portable restrooms have to be brought in for events, creating a situation that is far from ideal, said Deb Cornford, a member of the Union County Fair Board.
Cornford said the link to the city of La Grande’s water system is needed because the well fairgrounds' well is failing.
“It is not dependable," she said.
To date, $1.52 million has been raised for the project. Cornford said the arrival of $1 million from the state is giving the project momentum.
“We are definitely moving forward," she said.
