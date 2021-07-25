LA GRANDE — Four people were injured Sunday, July 25, in a single-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 about five miles west of La Grande.
The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. when an SUV went off the freeway just before starting to cross a bridge, according to the La Grande Fire Department. The vehicle then rolled down an embankment for about 200 feet before coming to rest about 5 feet south of the Grande Ronde River. Jaws of Life extrication equipment had to be used by first responders to rescue some of those in the vehicle.
Two of the crash victims were transported to medical facilities outside the area by Life Flight Network helicopters and two were transported to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
In addition to the La Grande Fire Department and Life Flight, Union County Search and Rescue, the Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the accident.
