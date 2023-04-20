La Grande Fire Department and La Grande Rural Fire Protection District responded to an early morning house fire on the 900 block of N Avenue in La Grande on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Imbler Rural Fire Department and Union Ambulance also responded and provided assistance.
La Grande Fire Department, La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Imbler Rural Fire Department and Union Ambulance responded to an early morning house fire on the 900 block of N Avenue in La Grande on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The fire caused extensive damage and one resident was transported to the hospital.
La Grande Fire Department and La Grande Rural Fire Protection District responded to an early morning house fire on the 900 block of N Avenue in La Grande on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Imbler Rural Fire Department and Union Ambulance also responded and provided assistance.
Imbler Rural Fire Department/Contributed Photo
La Grande Fire Department, La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Imbler Rural Fire Department and Union Ambulance responded to an early morning house fire on the 900 block of N Avenue in La Grande on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The fire caused extensive damage and one resident was transported to the hospital.
LA GRANDE — An early morning house fire on the 900 block of N Avenue in La Grande led to one resident requiring transportation to the hospital and left serious damage in its wake on Thursday, April 20.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. someone in the neighborhood called Union County Dispatch about the fire, according to Jerid Ployhar, a firefighter with the La Grande Fire Department. Ployhar was the captain on scene.
The La Grande Fire Department, along with mutual aid from the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, were dispatched to the scene.
“When we arrived we found heavy fire in the back of the house,” Ployhar said.
The fire required additional personnel to combat, according to Ployhar. The Imbler Rural Fire Department and Union Ambulance also responded to provide assistance. A total of 24 personnel across multiple agencies were on scene.
According to Ployhar, one resident was transported to the hospital.
It took around two hours to get the fire under control, Ployhar said, and another hour to mop up.
The first and second floors were extensively damaged in the fire, according to Ployhar. The basement also received smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshal.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.