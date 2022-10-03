LA GRANDE — A Idaho man was killed and two other adults were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84, 9 miles east of La Grande shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 3.
The accident, which occurred at 12:09 a.m., involved a pickup pulling a trailer. The man who died in the crash was the driver of the pickup, according to the Oregon State Police. He died at the scene of the accident.
Police are still working on notifying next of kin and are not yet identifying individuals involved in the crash.
The two injured adults, the only passengers in the pickup, were a man and women, both of Idaho. The woman was flown by a LifeFlight Network helicopter to a medical center in the Tri-Cities area in Washington and the man was driven by ground ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-84 on the last curve coming out of Ladd Canyon.
It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
“No impairment is suspected," OSP Sgt. Travis Moody said.
In addition to the OSP and the Life Flight Network, the La Grande Fire Department, the La Grande Rural Fire Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.