UNION COUNTY — Voters are turning out early in Union County. According to the Union County Clerk’s office 2,021 people have cast their ballot as of Monday, Oct. 19, 15 days before election night.
“I think people are voting early this year because of all of the hype regarding ‘early voting’ that is on the news, social media, etc.,” Union County Clerk Robin Church said.
During the 2016 general election, 10 days before election night Nov. 8, Union County voters had submitted 921 ballots, a 5.5% voter turnout. The 2020 election has doubled voter turnout at 10.62% as of Monday.
Cook Memorial Library Director Kip Roberson said he turned in his ballot the evening he received it in the mail.
“While I do find a bit of satisfaction in actually turning in my ballot on election day, this year’s election is one I’ve been waiting for for the past four years,” Roberson said. “So many issues important to me and those I care about will be determined by the outcome of this election. As I walked my ballot over to the courthouse, I truly felt the heft and importance of my vote this time around. I wanted to know without a doubt that my vote was going to be received and counted.”
La Grande resident Zach Spoehr-Labutta said he is planning to vote early but has not submitted his ballot because he wants to look over the voter pamphlet.
“It is convenient around your own time and schedule,” Spoehr- Labutta said. “Actually, since being a legal voter, I’ve only been to the polls once. Voting early allows me to fulfill my civic duty as well as my work schedule.”
Church said despite this option many voters still may wait for Election Day, Nov. 3, to cast their ballot.
“One thing that I have noticed over the years is that people will tend to wait to cast their ballot if there is a hot measure or race that tends to be very controversial — so they wait to see what might come out next,” Church said. “I know from experience that I, several times, have cast my ballot and then some news will come out that if I had not already cast my ballot, I would have voted differently.”
Voters can drop off their ballots in drop boxes at the Union County Clerk’s Office or a local city hall by 8 p.m. on election night. Church said it is important to put your ballot in the signed envelope when dropping off or mailing your ballot, otherwise it will not be counted if it is only in the white secrecy envelope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.