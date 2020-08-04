LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Housing Authority received $7.4 million to help begin construction on an affordable housing complex in La Grande. The complex will be built on East Q Avenue and construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2021.
"In order to make housing and apartments affordable, we have to share the cost of building them," NEOHA's executive director, Dale Inslee, said. "This grant will account for around one-third of the construction costs."
The Oregon Housing and Community Services Local Innovation and Fast Track housing program granted the $7.4 million in funding. Known as LIFT, the program provided the money to build a mixture of 104 apartments for people who qualify for low-income and affordable housing.
Inslee said having more affordable housing can help fill a gap in the La Grande workforce.
"It is important for people to have life's basic necessities like housing," he said. "And with today's income scale, affording the high rent in La Grande can be difficult."
The complex is in the development stages, according to Inslee. The homes will not be geared toward any specific group or families but will be open to a mix of people who qualify for affordable housing.
"Without this grant funding the project would not have been possible," Inslee said.
