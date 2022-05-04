LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Beer Festival is set to return to its regular scheduling following impacts from COVID-19 over the last two years.
The festival will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 25, from 1-7 p.m. The event, which is in its eighth rendition, aims to serve as the premier beer festival in Eastern Oregon for local beer enthusiasts and tourists alike.
“We’re definitely hoping to see our attendance grow back to pre-COVID levels,” said Taylor Scroggins, executive director at La Grande Main Street Downtown. “We’re hoping for that to include a really healthy mix of locals who have grown to love the festival every year, while also drawing in tourists from out of the area to bring in those tourist dollars to support the community.”
La Grande Main Street Downtown is organizing the event after moving the festival to August last year and canceling it as a whole in 2020. With lowered COVID-19 restrictions since the last festival, attendees will have the choice of wearing a mask or not in the beer house this year.
Scroggins expects dozens of beers to be available at this year’s festival, including breweries from Oregon, Idaho, Washington and California. Last year’s event included 10 brewery representatives and beer and cider from more than 30 breweries. According to Scroggins, last year’s rendition drew a crowd of roughly 450 attendees after the festival was canceled in the previous year.
“For that first year back, it was really excellent,” he said. “We’re looking to once again have a pretty good selection of beer from a bunch of different brewers, with many brewers in attendance serving their beer.”
The beer tasting will primarily revolve around the beer house at the Union County Fairgrounds, but the entire venue will serve as part of the larger event. Local food and craft vendors are set to be positioned throughout the fairgrounds, while La Grande Main Street Downtown is in the process of finalizing local bands to play live music during the festival.
Scroggins noted that the event serves as a great opportunity for the city to bring in tourist dollars, which benefits future local event planning through La Grande Main Street Downtown. The stream of out-of-town attendees also adds a monetary boost and increased exposure for vendors, sponsors and bands at the event.
This year’s festival is back to its regular time frame, ending at 7 p.m. — last year’s festival experimented with a later end time, but Scroggins noted that the primary attendance of the event was earlier in the afternoon and evening.
In its eighth year, the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival continues to grow as a local favorite in La Grande. Scroggins noted that the organizers are fond of the event’s growth and hope to see it continue to evolve as the go-to beer festival in this region.
“It has really grown and developed,” Scroggins said. “It’s hard to put into numbers since COVID kind of threw things off, but I do think we’re on track to see the festival grow and to have it become a tourist-destination event while still being very welcoming to the locals. It is already, but it can grow even more into being the premier beer festival in Eastern Oregon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.