BOARDMAN — The Eastern Oregon University board of trustees declined to move forward with a resolution to name an interim president during its annual retreat in Boardman. 

The board discussed the possibility of naming an interim president during the retreat on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Outgoing President Tom Insko recommended an interim co-presidency consisting of Vice President of Finance Lara Moore and board chair Richard Chaves.

