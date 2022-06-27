LA GRANDE — A collaboration between three Eastern Oregon schools aims to close equity gaps for Eastern Oregon students at two- and four-year colleges and universities by 2030.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday, June 27, an investment of $1.6 million for Eastern Oregon University, Treasure Valley Community College and Blue Mountain Community College to launch an initiative called “Moon Shot for Equity.” The three schools will work together as part of a five-year, student-centered comprehensive strategic plan to identify and remove systemic barriers that are preventing access and attainment to a post-secondary education degree.
“Every student in Oregon, no matter who they are or where they come from, deserves equitable access to higher education. We must invest and innovate to break down the barriers that have kept too many Oregonians from succeeding in higher education,” Brown said in a press release announcing the initiative. “This initial investment is just the start of a program to deliver lasting and meaningful change this year and in years to come. Every person in Eastern Oregon — and throughout the state — should be able to attend college and earn a degree.”
The initiative is part of Brown’s work with public universities and community colleges to embrace innovation and focus on working smarter across education sectors to support students through every stage of education. The $1.6 million will be funded with federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund dollars, which are reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
"This initial investment is a critical first step to launching this five-year initiative,” Eastern Oregon University President Tom Insko said. “Together, I believe we can reshape the future of post-secondary education in eastern Oregon, which means eliminating the equity gap and making sure all students reach their attainment goals in less time and money and set the path to better career outcomes.”
The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees convened via Zoom for a special meeting on June 27 to authorize Insko to enter into a contract with educational consulting firm EAB Global, Inc. Board authorization is required because the contract exceeds $1 million.
EAB Global launched the Moon Shot project in the fall of 2020 with a focus on removing systemic barriers to graduation among first-generation students as well as students of color.
“Our work with this new cohort of institutions in Eastern Oregon adds a new focus around bridging the rural versus urban divide that too often leaves students from more remote areas with reduced access to higher education and all of the opportunities that go along with that,” EAB Vice President of Partnerships Tom Sugar said.
Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning said open and equitable access is what the Pendleton based institution strives for.
“We are excited about how Moonshot for Equity can help us reach those goals and deliver even greater success for students,” he said.
