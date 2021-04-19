LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Film Festival is presenting the film “Beast Beast” on Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Afterward, the audience can participate in a live virtual Q&A with the maker of the film, Danny Madden.
EOFF is presenting “Beast Beast” online as well as to 25 people in person at HQ, 112 Depot St, La Grande.
Madden adapted his award-winning short film “Krista” into an “unsettling feature exploration of adolescence, performance and identity,” according to a press release from EOFF. “Newcomer Shirley Chen gives a remarkable breakout performance, crackling with the vulnerability and joy of first love, while Will Madden and Jose Angeles deliver disquieting turns as young men grasping for individuality in an uncertain time.”
The screening is part of the “Path to The Liberty Theatre Screening Series,” a campaign to raise funds for EOFF’s use of the under-restoration historic Liberty Theatre in downtown La Grande. The film festival aims to partner with the historic theater for the 2021 Eastern Oregon Film Festival planned for October. The EOFF website states the Liberty Theatre Foundation is working to get the space ready for the public and to finalize funding for the installation of the a cinema system.
The Eastern Oregon Film Festival also reported it will provide monthly programming at the Liberty following the festival and plans to engage with more community and visitors through a curated series of film.
Learn more about the Liberty Theatre project and the progress of preserving this community treasure at www.libertyonadams.org.
For more information about the “Beast Beast” showing and to buy tickets, visit www.eofilmfest.com and click on the information about the event.
