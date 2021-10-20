LA GRANDE — It has been a tumultuous year for event planning, but the Eastern Oregon Film Festival is ready for its 12th annual rendition in La Grande.
The festival is set to show 52 films over the three-day celebration of film, which starts on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The festival will use a mix of in-person and virtual elements to accommodate for COVID-19. Virtual passes are still available and provide access to all the online showings as well as two feature-length, in-person showings. Festival memberships provide access to in-person viewing of all this year’s films.
The two feature-length films, shown at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at McKenzie Theatre on the Eastern Oregon University campus, are open to the public. Tickets are on sale for the individual showings and passes are not required. For details and ratings and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website, www.eofilmfest.com.
“I think we’re on the right track,” Eastern Oregon Film Festival Director Chris Jennings said. “We’re really excited to show the two features on (Oct. 22) and (Oct. 23), as well as the short films. We really want to drive people to, if nothing else, try to get to one of those. It’s a way to contribute to the baseline of something that’s working really hard for the community.”
The festival planning process has had its ups and downs with the unexpected hurdles presented by the pandemic, but the festival organizers hope to continue creating a hub for arts and film through the annual event.
“I’m excited, but it has been a very taxing year,” Jennings said. “It has been a tremendous undertaking with a small crew working hard to get through this year.”
This year’s quantity of films is a record-high showings, and 18 of the filmmakers will be visiting La Grande to present their work and converge with locals. Jennings emphasized that the networking aspect of the festival is always important.
“A main focus for the film festival is making it an engaging event for visiting filmmakers,” he said. “I always love the opportunity to showcase the valley.”
HQ on Depot Street will serve as the home base for the film festival, as members and filmmakers will gather before and after showings. Members or those interested in attending the festival can reach out to HQ and find any additional information from the festival organizers. Members looking to pick up hard copies of their passes are directed to acquire them at HQ. The concert venue will also host an after party for festival goers and filmmakers alike at the conclusion of the festival.
The newly renovated McKenzie and Schwarz theaters at EOU will serve as the main venues for showing the films. Eastern students can attend the in-person screenings free of charge. For those purchasing a virtual pass, the feature-length films aired on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 will be open for in-person viewing.
“Our major drives for the public are the virtual pass because it unlocks the entire program all weekend long,” Jennings said. “It also gives you access to those two evening showings.”
Friday evening’s showing will be “The Beta Test,” which is directed and written by Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe. Mylissa Fitzsimmons’ “Everything in the End” will be featured on Saturday night.
“Each year is so full of nuance and different hurdles to overcome,” Jennings said. “I’m stoked to see the festival flourish. It does everything it’s supposed to do for the people who engage in it.”
