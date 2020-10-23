UNION COUNTY — Road work continues in Eastern Oregon as the Oregon Department of Transportation finishes some of its projects in the region. In Union, Wallowa and Baker counties, eight of ODOT's 19 projects are completed or scheduled to be complete by the end of 2020.
In progress
The Oregon Department of Transportation in a press release reported it is working on several projects it plans to finish by the end of October or early November. These include safety enhancements between Pendleton and La Grande on Interstate 84 from mileposts 214 to 260 and replacing the water channel that flows near Whiskey Creek 16 miles west of La Grande on Highway 244 at milepost 45.
ODOT is working on adding a third truck lane for eastbound Ladd Canyon traffic in addition to safety and paving improvements from milepost 270-273. The department also is adding lights to a turnaround near La Grande's Gangloff Park.
The state road department may begin several projects in October, but those will not be complete until the end of 2021. These include sidewalk and ramp upgrades in La Grande, Enterprise, Island City, Imbler, Elgin, Cove and Union. The ramp project makes sidewalks and crosswalks more accessible.
ODOT has postponed pavement patching work on Highway 82 from Spring Creek east of Wallowa to the Wallowa River east of Lostine, near mileposts 49-60.
Completed projects
The Oregon Department of Transportation completed several projects in the region during 2020. The department resurfaced roads on Highway 7 from the Grant County line to the Mason Dam and near Sumpter and completed road repairs and paving on Highway 204 from Tollgate to Elgin.
In addition, the notorious hairpin corner on Highway 82 at Minam Curve was realigned, and bank stabilization was completed west of Minam at mileposts 30.7 and 32.7.
The Oregon Department of Transportation in the press release reminded drivers to take extra care through construction sites, including putting away your phone and reducing speeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.