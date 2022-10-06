UNION — The Eastern Oregon Livestock Show and Rodeo has long been dubbed “the oldest show in the Northwest.”
The long-running rodeo now has an additional adjective that can be used to describe it — “best.”
The Columbia River Circuit recently named the EOLS its 2022 Small Rodeo of the Year, coming off a season that saw a record in ticket sales and the addition of a new event, among other feats.
"The EOLS committee is thrilled and honored to have received the Small Rodeo of the Year award for the Columbia River Circuit (CRC)," Cassie Miller, EOLS president, said. "This is such a special and significant award because it is voted on by everyone involved with the Columbia River Circuit."
It’s the first time the EOLS has won the annual award, according to PRCA Secretary Crystal Longfellow.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Darren Hansen, arena director for the EOLS. “We work year-round to make it the best show that we can, and (to) get voted by all your peers as the top small rodeo, that’s pretty good.”
The vote of contestants and personnel closed on Sept. 29, and the CRC approved the final vote shortly after, according to CRC Secretary Allison France Whitsett.
“Circuit contestants and contract personnel get to vote on small rodeo of the year,” Whitsett said. “Rodeos are broken up by size (calculated on added money per event of $3,000 and under) and sent out for a vote. Contestants and personnel voted for their top three choices and results were tabulated when the ballot closed.”
A number of items can go into the decision-making process for those who cast a ballot for the best rodeo of the year.
“From a contestant and personnel standpoint, factors such as hospitality, ground prep, stock contractor, after-rodeo entertainment and crowd involvement all are high on the list,” Whitsett said. “A lot of contestants also bring their young families, so having accessibility to the livestock show and horse racing keeps them entertained and is different from other rodeos.”
A large group of individuals is involved in putting the rodeo together annually, and Miller credited many for their efforts in making the EOLS a show that could be considered for an award, let alone win it.
"I attribute this award to the hard work and dedication of the EOLS Board of Directors, volunteers, sponsors and the ongoing support of our community," Miller said. "The EOLS Board of Directors are a highly driven group of people who believe in making the facilities better, the rodeo more entertaining for our fans, and the rodeo top notch for the cowboys and cowgirls. Our visions are brought to reality through the hundreds of hours of volunteer service each year by our directors and volunteers and the generosity of our sponsors and the community."
The EOLS this year saw a record in ticket sales, with Miller stating that more than $90,000 worth of tickets were sold.
It’s a feat that Hansen said could be somewhat inflated with an increase in ticket price, but is nonetheless impressive.
“They do it by record dollar amount,” he said. “It’s hard to say, because we did up our ticket prices this year because it costs more. It’s skewed a little bit, but I would say Thursday and Friday, we probably had record attendance for sure.”
The rodeo itself is a four-day event in conjunction with the weeklong livestock show and three days of horse racing. Ed Miller Xtreme Bull Riding highlights the first night of festivities, and the weekend brings some of the best rodeo contestants to town for three days of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action.
This year, the EOLS was among several rodeo to debut breakaway roping, a second women’s event.
"Breakaway roping is such a cool addition to the rodeo," Miller said. "By all accounts, from fans and volunteers, they enjoyed watching the cowgirls swing their rope in the arena and show off their talent. We are excited to have them back again next year."
Winning the award gives the directors and volunteers involved in the rodeo a higher bar to aim for each spring.
“I guess it gives us something to strive for every year,” Hansen said. “It’ll put more publicity out there to the public, help us sell more tickets, get more people from out of the area to come.”
It also, Miller says, acknowledges the rodeo's standing as "one of the best in the Northwest."
"The recognition adds to the excitement that we already have for the upcoming year, and we are eager to build on that to continue to make the EOLS the best of the Northwest for many years to some," she said.
