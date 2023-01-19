Eastern Oregon Livestock Show
Cowboys Steven Duby and Andy Carlson, not pictured, participate in the team-roping competition at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The outdoor lighting system at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show grounds is getting an upgrade thanks to a combination of grants, fundraising, donations and the Wildhorse Foundation.

 The Observer, File

UNION — The Eastern Oregon Livestock Show grounds will be getting new outdoor lighting thanks to a combination of grants, fundraising, donations and the Wildhorse Foundation.

The outdoor lighting system at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show grounds is 40 years old, according to a press release. The system is outdated and replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

