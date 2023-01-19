Cowboys Steven Duby and Andy Carlson, not pictured, participate in the team-roping competition at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The outdoor lighting system at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show grounds is getting an upgrade thanks to a combination of grants, fundraising, donations and the Wildhorse Foundation.
UNION — The Eastern Oregon Livestock Show grounds will be getting new outdoor lighting thanks to a combination of grants, fundraising, donations and the Wildhorse Foundation.
The outdoor lighting system at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show grounds is 40 years old, according to a press release. The system is outdated and replacement lights for the fixtures are no longer available.
A new lighting system offers a lot of benefits over the current outdoor lights.
The newer technology would lower energy consumption by around 85% in comparison to the current system, the release said. It offers increased illumination of the arena and track, which provides enhanced safety for both livestock and athletes.
“The Eastern Oregon Livestock Show is important to the fabric of our community,” the release reported. “The show that happens the first full week in June, was voted number one Small Rodeo of the Year for the Columbia River Circuit 2022.”
A new outdoor lighting system would also allow the arena to be used more throughout the year, according to the press release. Another advantage would be that a new system would need less maintenance than the current system, which further helps to reduce costs.
According to the release, the overall cost of the lighting project is estimated at $168,000. The EOLS raised more than $100,000 through grants, fundraising and non-monetary donations.
The Wildhorse Foundation awarded $20,000 to help install the new exterior lighting, according to the press release. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation established the Wildhorse Foundation as a community benefit fund for projects relating to public health and safety, education, arts, historic preservation, gambling addiction services, salmon restoration, environmental protection and cultural activities.
“We are so grateful to the Wildhorse Foundation for helping us with this project,” the release said.
