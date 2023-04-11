UNION — Awards and recognition are nothing new for the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show, though new ones seem to be piling up recently.
Just last fall, the event’s rodeo was dubbed the Columbia River Circuit’s Small Rodeo of the Year, the first time it earned that claim.
Now, it has a distinction only a handful of events in Oregon can attest to — being named an Oregon Heritage Tradition.
“We are honored to be recognized as an Oregon Heritage Tradition,” said Katelyn Smith, a director for the EOLS. “This proves our hard work to put on our annual show for the attendees is worth it.”
The event was given the distinction by the Oregon Heritage Commission, which not only looked at the EOLS’s longevity but considered many other attributes that have made “The Oldest Show in the Northwest” noteworthy.
“The designation recognizes those traditions that have been ongoing for 50 years or more and that add to the livability and identity of the state,” Katie Henry, Oregon Heritage Commission coordinator, said in an email announcing the recognition.
The Oregon Heritage Commission, which was founded in 1995, “is a group of leaders from across the state that works collaboratively to champion resources, recognition, and funding for preserving and interpreting Oregon’s past,” according to oregon.gov.
The application, which can be found on oregon.gov, states in part that along with being around for at least 50 years — the EOLS is set to run for the 116th time this June — Heritage Traditions are those associated with people, places, events and activities that characterize Oregon’s heritage, accomplishments, qualities and traditions; add to the state’s identity and livability; and do not have exclusionary requirements. In addition, a Heritage Tradition must have broad public appeal, a profile and reputation that separates it from other events, and participatory activities for attendees beyond simple observation.
“This award is not based on just one part of our show like the rodeo,” Smith said. “It takes into account the whole week of events. This award compares our show to many other traditions in the state when it comes to longevity, purpose and community contributions.”
Smith, who led the application process, said the EOLS's application highlighted the show’s diversity while still carrying elements that were around during the inaugural event in 1908. Indeed, the parade, rodeo and horse races are among those early features that still make the EOLS unique.
“There is a little something for everyone to enjoy when you come to the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show,” Smith said. “Our show is unlike any others in the state. We provide a broad spectrum of events for people to attend. We want to show everybody about the Western and agricultural way of life and keep these traditions alive.”
The 4H and FFA auctions generate $500,000 annually for youth exhibitors, according to the announcement from Oregon Parks and Recreation, which stated youth and agriculture are a vital component of the stock show.
The EOLS is the 27th Oregon event to be named a Heritage Tradition, putting it alongside events such as the Pendleton Round-Up, the Oregon State Fair, the Great Oregon Steam-up in Brooks and the Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana, to name a few. It becomes the sixth oldest of the events to be granted the designation.
While it’s an event that has a wide popularity already, Smith said the designation will only help continue driving the EOLS and the Western way of life.
“This designation will help promote our event to the entire state and reach an audience that may normally be outside of the Western and agricultural realm,” she said. “This way of life is very important to us and in our state and we want to keep these traditions alive.”
And, she added, the award is a testament that those who put on the show each year are committed to its continued success.
“This award proves we have been able to put on this event for 116 years,” she said. “We have the most dedicated group of volunteers to keep our organization alive and help us continue on with our traditions.”
